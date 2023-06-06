Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,435,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,934.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 998,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,343,601 in the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Tilly’s by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tilly’s by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

