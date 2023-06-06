TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 184487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TIM

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TIM by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,386,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,824 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $5,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TIM by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 387,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of TIM by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 449,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 201,116 shares during the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.