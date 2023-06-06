Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Scott Medhurst Sells 700 Shares

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TIH stock traded down C$0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$107.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$107.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$114.82.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toromont Industries Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

