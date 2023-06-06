Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.43

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 103510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 66,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.