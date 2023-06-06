TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $1.40 on Monday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 102,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.91. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

In other news, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,142. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.