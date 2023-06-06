Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Shares Gap Down to $14.16

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.16, but opened at $13.79. Trinseo shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 79,398 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Trinseo Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $533.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,793 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 142,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

