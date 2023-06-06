Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (SOHO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.37 on June 30th

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

LON SOHO opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 11.03. The firm has a market cap of £226.13 million, a PE ratio of 938.33 and a beta of 0.24. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a one year low of GBX 42.25 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 95.40 ($1.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.75.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, London, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

