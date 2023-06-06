TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 25%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) was down 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 308,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 81,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

