Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 16,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 41,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $35,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,572.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 4,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $64,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,834 shares of company stock worth $414,171. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading

