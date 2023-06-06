U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USB traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. 10,544,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,885,456. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.