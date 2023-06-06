UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Shares Down 0.2%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $554.47 and last traded at $554.47. Approximately 71 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.62.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.64.

Institutional Trading of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

