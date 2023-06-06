UBS Group Begins Coverage on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.