Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after acquiring an additional 144,165 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Dividend Announcement

UL stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Stories

