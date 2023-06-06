UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.6% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $271,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH traded down $13.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $484.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,747. The company’s 50-day moving average is $491.52 and its 200-day moving average is $497.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $451.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

