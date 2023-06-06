Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNVR. Barclays raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE UNVR opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,019,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,014,000 after buying an additional 207,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,202,000 after buying an additional 551,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,016,000 after buying an additional 325,099 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,228,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,869,000 after buying an additional 1,696,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

