Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.87.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 12,074,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,352,783. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

