Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,124,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TT traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.99. 667,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,582. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.64.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

