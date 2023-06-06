Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.41 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,287. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $500,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

