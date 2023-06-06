Utah Retirement Systems Has $6.61 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paychex were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

PAYX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.42. 861,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

