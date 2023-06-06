Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.01 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,595. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.98. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $183.27.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,954. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

