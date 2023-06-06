Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.80 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,492. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

