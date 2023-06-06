Utah Retirement Systems Has $7.91 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. 1,687,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

