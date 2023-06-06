Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 45,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.85. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

