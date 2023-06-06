Utah Retirement Systems Sells 115 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

NYSE AZO traded down $19.36 on Tuesday, reaching $2,320.59. The company had a trading volume of 163,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,582.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2,497.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

