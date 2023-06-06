Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,400 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.6 %

CARR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 2,137,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

