Utah Retirement Systems Sells 4,100 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,059,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 302,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,202,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.