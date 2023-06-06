Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.