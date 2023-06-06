Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,832,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,727,882 shares.The stock last traded at $38.43 and had previously closed at $38.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.