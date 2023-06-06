Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,505,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621,164 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $692,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

