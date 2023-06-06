Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.16. 142,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,473. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average of $210.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

