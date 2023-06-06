Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 120,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,160. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

