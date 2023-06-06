Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
VB traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.10. 464,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,197. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
