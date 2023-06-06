Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,825. The stock has a market cap of $298.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.