Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after purchasing an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after purchasing an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after purchasing an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,642,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,339,000 after acquiring an additional 326,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 597,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,046. The stock has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.14.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.