Velas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $817,966.06 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Velas has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $35.44 million and $817,966.06 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00038780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00016810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,459,142,142 coins and its circulating supply is 2,459,142,140 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

