Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,016. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $223.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $224.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

