Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VSCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

