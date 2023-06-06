Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,252,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,304 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $44,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

