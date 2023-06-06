ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Critical Contrast

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ViewRay and GigCapital5’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $102.21 million 1.13 -$107.33 million ($0.60) -1.05 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

GigCapital5 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

ViewRay has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ViewRay and GigCapital5, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 6 1 0 2.14 GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay currently has a consensus price target of $3.18, indicating a potential upside of 404.14%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than GigCapital5.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -104.30% -120.48% -42.39% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -4.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of ViewRay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc., a blank check company, focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more business. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, intelligent automation, and sustainable industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

