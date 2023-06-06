Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

