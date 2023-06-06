Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
