VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Piper Sandler

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $134.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 213.51%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

