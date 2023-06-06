Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,534 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,007,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,110,176. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.73. 1,079,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,178,229. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $403.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.