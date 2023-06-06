Wanchain One Day Volume Reaches $720,550.87 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.78 million and $720,550.87 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,626,507 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

