Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.62) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.55) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Tuesday.

Warehouse REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 96.70 ($1.20). 1,985,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £410.84 million, a PE ratio of 690.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 89.10 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.60 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

