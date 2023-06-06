WAX Achieves Market Cap of $166.40 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. WAX has a market capitalization of $166.40 million and $3.02 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,994,085,428 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,905,563 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,993,728,607.8533063 with 3,312,548,746.6860285 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04892692 USD and is down -6.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $4,084,177.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

