Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,552. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.84 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

