Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 2.2 %

CAT traded up $4.80 on Tuesday, reaching $227.27. 1,341,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,362. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.06. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

