Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating) by 123.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QWLD. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,458,000.

Get SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

QWLD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. 2,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (QWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market securities that consists of 3 subindexes based on value, minimum volatility and quality. QWLD was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QWLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.