Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 102,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000.

BATS:SMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,854 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.89.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

