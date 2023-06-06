Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.98. The stock had a trading volume of 558,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,471. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.10. The company has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

